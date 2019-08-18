Flores carries Campeche to 2-0 win over Yucatan

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Manuel Flores tossed a three-hit shutout, leading the Piratas de Campeche to a 2-0 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Sunday.

Flores (9-7) struck out five to pick up the win.

Both runs for Campeche came in the first inning when Jasson Atondo and Diego Madero hit RBI singles.

Cesar Valdez (14-2) went seven innings, allowing two runs and eight hits while striking out five to take the tough loss in the Mexican League game.

The Leones were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Piratas' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.