Bonner leads Mercury over Dream 77-68

DeWanna Bonner had 27 points and 13 rebounds to help the short-handed Phoenix Mercury snap a three-game skid with a 77-68 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Camille Little's jump shot in the final minute of the third quarter sparked an 18-4 Mercury run that ended at 67-62 with 6:24 left in the game. The Dream closed the deficit to 70-66 before Phoenix pulled away for good with seven straight points.

The Mercury's Brittney Griner served the second of her three-game suspension. Diana Taurasi (hamstring), Essence Carson (calf), Sancho Lyttle (knee) and Alanna Smith (ankle) were out with injuries for Phoenix (12-13).

The Dream (5-21) led most of the way and took control late in the third quarter with an 11-2 run capped at 58-49 on Brittney Sykes' pair of free throws.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Renee Montgomery had 17 points to lead Atlanta, which lost its 11th in a row — the franchise's worst stretch since starting 0-17 in 2008.