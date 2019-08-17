Loya, Mayora lead the way for Durango

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Jesus Loya homered and singled as the Generales de Durango defeated the Saraperos de Saltillo 10-1 on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Generales and a five-game winning streak for the Saraperos.

Daniel Mayora doubled twice with two runs for Durango.

Durango started the scoring in the first inning when Santiago Gonzalez and Mayora hit RBI doubles.

Durango later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fourth, when Moises Gutierrez hit a two-run single to help punctuate the blowout.

Durango right-hander Taylor Hill (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Raul Carrillo (9-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 11 hits over 3 2/3 innings.

For the Saraperos, Ricardo Serrano singled three times.