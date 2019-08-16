Ober, Astudillo lift Pensacola over Chattanooga 4-1

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Willians Astudillo homered and had two hits, and Bailey Ober allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 4-1 on Friday.

Ober (1-0) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to pick up the win.

Pensacola started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Royce Lewis advanced to second on a single by Trevor Larnach and then scored on an error.

After Pensacola added a run in the second on a single by Jimmy Kerrigan, the Lookouts cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jonathan India hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Blue Wahoos later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Mark Contreras hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Caleb Hamilton, while Astudillo hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Reiver Sanmartin (2-6) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out seven in the Southern League game.

With the win, Pensacola improved to 6-3 against Chattanooga this season.