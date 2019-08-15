Peralta leads Frederick to 1-0 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Ofelky Peralta allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Frederick Keys over the Salem Red Sox in a 1-0 win on Thursday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Keys and a four-game winning streak for the Red Sox.

Peralta (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked three.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the third inning. After reaching base on a walk, Daniel Fajardo advanced to second on an error, went to third on a single by Robert Neustrom, and then scored on a single by Neustrom.

Jhonathan Diaz (7-7) went five innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked four.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Red Sox were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Keys' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.