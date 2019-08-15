Rojas leads Williamsport over Auburn 3-2

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Johan Rojas tripled and singled twice as the Williamsport Crosscutters topped the Auburn Doubledays 3-2 on Thursday.

With the game tied 1-1 in the fourth, Williamsport grabbed the lead when Logan O'Hoppe scored on a forceout and Hunter Hearn hit an RBI single.

The Doubledays cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Caldioli Sanfler hit an RBI single, bringing home Jake Alu.

Hsin-Chieh Lin (1-0) got the win in relief while Auburn starter Rafael Gomez (1-5) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.