Cruz’s double leads Winston-Salem to 6-4 win over Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Johan Cruz hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 6-4 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Thursday. With the victory, the Dash swept the three-game series.

The double by Cruz capped a four-run inning and gave the Dash a 5-2 lead after Mitch Roman hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Dash tacked on another run in the seventh when Jameson Fisher hit an RBI single, driving in Tyler Frost.

Andrew Perez (2-2) got the win in relief while Cody Beckman (3-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Winston-Salem improved to 10-4 against Carolina this season.