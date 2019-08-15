Pelletier hits walk-off homer, Lakewood beats Delmarva 3-2

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Ben Pelletier hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Lakewood BlueClaws beat the Delmarva Shorebirds 3-2 on Thursday.

In the bottom of the third, Lakewood took the lead on an error that scored Juan Aparicio. Delmarva answered in the sixth inning when Johnny Rizer hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Adam Hall.

Reliever Albertus Barber (3-0) went one scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out one to get the win. Felix Bautista (1-2) allowed two runs and got two outs in the South Atlantic League game.

Despite the loss, Delmarva is 12-6 against Lakewood this season.