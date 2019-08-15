Lillie, Clementina carry Daytona to 5-0 win over Charlotte

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Hendrik Clementina homered and had two hits, and Ryan Lillie allowed just two hits over six innings as the Daytona Tortugas beat the Charlotte Stone Crabs 5-0 on Thursday.

Lillie (3-7) struck out eight and walked two to pick up the win.

Daytona started the scoring in the first inning when Jose Garcia hit a two-run home run.

The Tortugas later added single runs in the third, sixth and eighth innings to finish off the shutout.

Drew Strotman (0-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

The Stone Crabs were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Tortugas' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.