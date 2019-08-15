Ornelas’ single leads Lake Elsinore over Lancaster in 10 innings

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Tirso Ornelas hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Lake Elsinore Storm to a 14-13 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Wednesday.

Eguy Rosario scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

After Lancaster's Luis Castro hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, Lake Elsinore tied the game 13-13 in the next half-inning when Gabriel Arias hit an RBI single, bringing home Xavier Edwards.

Reliever Fred Schlichtholz (1-0) went two scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one to get the win. Nick Kennedy (1-3) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit in the California League game.

Allen Cordoba doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs in the win. Jalen Washington homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

In the losing effort, Lancaster got contributions throughout its order, as six players had at least a pair of hits. Casey Golden homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.