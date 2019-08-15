De Jesus’ homer leads AZL Dodgers Mota to 8-6 win over AZL Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Alex De Jesus hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Mota to an 8-6 win over the AZL Rangers on Thursday.

The home run by De Jesus, part of a six-run inning, gave the AZL Dodgers Mota a 3-0 lead before Luis Yanel Diaz hit a three-run home run later in the inning.

The AZL Dodgers Mota later tacked on a run in both the third and fifth innings. In the third, Diaz hit a solo home run, while Jonny Deluca hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Imanol Vargas in the fifth.

AZL Rangers saw its comeback attempt come up short after Yenci Pena hit an RBI single in the seventh inning to help cut the AZL Dodgers Mota lead to 8-6.

Jeisson Cabrera (3-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Rangers starter Corey Stone (1-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

The AZL Rangers failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.