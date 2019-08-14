Martin, Perez and O’Conner shut out Greensboro, Kannapolis wins 10-0

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Davis Martin, Wilber Perez and Justin O'Conner combined for a shutout as the Kannapolis Intimidators beat the Greensboro Grasshoppers 10-0 on Wednesday.

Martin (7-8) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked three while allowing two hits over five scoreless innings. Will Kobos (1-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

Kannapolis went up 2-0 in the third after Lenyn Sosa hit an RBI double, scoring Ian Dawkins.

The Intimidators later added a run in the fourth and seven in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

The Grasshoppers were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Intimidators' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.