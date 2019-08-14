Mahoning Valley beats State College 7-5

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Bryan Lavastida scored on an error, Brayan Rocchio scored on an error and George Valera scored on an error in the seventh inning, leading the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to a 7-5 win over the State College Spikes on Wednesday.

The play capped a five-run inning and gave the Scrappers a 6-5 lead. Earlier in the inning, Rocchio hit an RBI single and Valera got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Scrappers tacked on another run in the ninth when Jonathan Lopez hit an RBI single, scoring Johnathan Rodriguez.

Andrew Misiaszek (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jacob Schlesener (2-5) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.