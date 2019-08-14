Sports
Holloway carries Jupiter to 5-1 win over Lakeland
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Jordan Holloway tossed a four-hit complete game, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 5-1 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Holloway (4-10) allowed one run while striking out four and walking one to get the win.
Jupiter started the scoring in the second inning when Gunnar Schubert hit a two-run double and Connor Scott hit a sacrifice fly.
The Hammerheads added to their lead in the fourth when JJ Bleday hit a two-run home run.
Joe Navilhon (0-1) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits while walking two in the Florida State League game.
The teams split the doubleheader after Lakeland won the first game 9-6.
