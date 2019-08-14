Castillo, Clemens lead Dunedin to 6-0 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Kacy Clemens had two hits and two RBI, and Maximo Castillo allowed just one hit over 5 2/3 innings as the Dunedin Blue Jays defeated the Clearwater Threshers 6-0 on Wednesday.

Castillo (9-5) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one.

In the top of the first, Dunedin grabbed the lead on a triple by Clemens that scored Chavez Young and Ryan Noda. The Blue Jays then added two runs in both the third and eighth innings. In the third, Noda and Demi Orimoloye hit RBI doubles, while Nick Podkul and Jesus Navarro hit RBI singles in the eighth.

Alejandro Requena (7-10) went three innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Clearwater was blanked for the 18th time this season, while the Dunedin staff recorded its 18th shutout of the year.