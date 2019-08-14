Talley’s triple leads Lansing to 5-3 win over Fort Wayne

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- LJ Talley hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 5-3 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Wednesday.

The triple by Talley, part of a three-run inning, gave the Lugnuts a 3-2 lead before Otto Lopez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Lugnuts tacked on another run in the eighth when Tanner Kirwer hit an RBI single, bringing home Griffin Conine.

Fort Wayne saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ethan Skender hit an RBI double, scoring Justin Lopez in the ninth inning to cut the Lansing lead to 5-3.

Josh Hiatt (2-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Franklin Van Gurp (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Skender doubled twice and singled, driving in three runs for the TinCaps.