Delmarva beats West Virginia 8-3

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Cody Roberts scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to an 8-3 win over the West Virginia Power on Wednesday.

The play came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Shorebirds a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Johnny Rizer hit an RBI single, driving in JC Encarnacion.

Delmarva right-hander Gray Fenter (7-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Devin Sweet (7-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing four runs and six hits over six innings.

For the Power, Austin Shenton singled three times.