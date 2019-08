Panthers’ Cox cited for speeding, marijuana after camp ends

North Carolina Highway Patrol cited Carolina Panthers defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. for speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on the final day of the team's training camp.

Sergeant Christopher Knox of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says troopers pulled over the 25-year-old Cox on Interstate 85 northbound near Bessemer City for driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone in a 2015 Nissan. Cox was cited for possessing less than a half-ounce of marijuana. He has an Oct. 14 court date.

The incident came about an hour after the Panthers broke camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and players began returning home to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Team officials did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cox has been with the Panthers since 2017. He's the son of Bryan Cox, who played 12 seasons in the NFL and was named All-Pro three times.