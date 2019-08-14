Rodriguez’s single leads Saltillo to 15-4 win over Laguna

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Manny Rodriguez hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 15-4 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Tuesday.

The single by Rodriguez started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Saraperos a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Saltillo scored on three more plays, including a two-run double by Jorge Vazquez.

The Saraperos later added two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth to put the game away.

Benny Suarez (4-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Alfonso Sanchez (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.