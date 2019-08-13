Rodriguez’s single leads Rome to 13-8 win over Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Ricardo Rodriguez hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Rome Braves to a 13-8 win over the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday.

The single by Rodriguez came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Braves a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Rome scored on three more plays, including two RBI each from Greg Cullen and Braden Shewmake.

Rome starter Jose Olague (10-6) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Eris Filpo (2-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing seven runs and six hits over 1 1/3 innings.

John Cresto homered and singled, driving in three runs for the Tourists. Cade Harris singled three times, scoring two runs.