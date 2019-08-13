Atlanta opens 3-game series at home against New York

New York Mets (61-57, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-50, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (9-6, 4.20 ERA) Braves: Max Fried (13-4, 4.11 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New York meet to begin the three-game series.

The Braves are 30-20 against NL East teams. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .333 is sixth in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an OBP of .394.

The Mets are 29-25 against opponents from the NL East. New York is hitting a collective .254 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with an average of .337.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 59 extra base hits and is batting .309. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 17-for-45 with a double, eight home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 63 extra base hits and has 85 RBIs. Wilson Ramos is 12-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.64 ERA

Mets: 8-2, .275 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Dansby Swanson: (foot).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring).