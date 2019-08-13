Cespedes’ run leads AZL Indians Blue to 3-2 win over AZL Rangers

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Cristopher Cespedes scored the decisive run on a passed ball in the fifth inning, as the AZL Indians Blue topped the AZL Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday.

Cespedes scored on the play after he reached base with a double and stole third.

The single by Nova scored Cespedes to give the AZL Indians Blue a 3-2 lead.

Pedro Alfonseca scored on a groundout in the first inning and Jesus Maestre hit an RBI single in the second to give the AZL Indians Blue a 2-0 lead. The AZL Rangers tied the game with runs in both the third and fifth innings. In the third, Reynaldo Pichardo scored on a wild pitch, while Heriberto Hernandez hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Jordan Jones (3-0) got the win in relief while Gavin Collyer (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Rangers, Keithron Moss singled twice, also stealing a base.