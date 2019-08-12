Sports
Capel’s single leads Springfield to 5-2 win over Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Conner Capel hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 5-2 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Monday.
Yariel Gonzalez scored on the play to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a single by Capel.
With the score tied 1-1 in the sixth, the Cardinals took the lead for good when Capel hit an RBI single, scoring Gonzalez.
Starter Johan Oviedo (6-6) got the win while Logan Salow (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.
The Drillers failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.
