Acosta’s sac fly leads Tri-City to 5-2 win over Salem-Keizer

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Matthew Acosta drove in Jack Stronach with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 5-2 win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Sunday.

The sacrifice fly by Acosta, part of a two-run inning, gave the Dust Devils a 3-2 lead before Kelvin Melean hit an RBI double later in the inning.

The Dust Devils tacked on another run in the eighth when Stronach hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Sean Guilbe.

Melean doubled and singled three times, driving home two runs for Tri-City.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wen-Hua Sung (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jorge Labrador (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.