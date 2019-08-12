LAFC’s Vela has goal, 2 assists to tie MLS mark in victory

Carlos Vela had a goal and two assists to lead Los Angeles FC to a 4-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday night.

With the three-point night, Vela has tied Sebastian Giovinco, who had a combined 38 goals and assists in 2015 with Toronto, for the most points in an MLS season. Vela as 10 games remaining in the regular season.

The game was tied at 2-all before Vela scored his MLS-leading 23rd goal on a penalty kick in the 61st minute. LAFC was awarded the penalty when Red Bulls' defender Rece Buckmaster fouled Eduard Atuesta in the penalty area.

Both of Vela's assists were on free kicks. Jordan Harvey opened the scoring with his first LAFC goal in the 23rd minute on a header. Eddie Segura gave LAFC a 4-2 advantage in the 72nd minute off a Vela feed into the box. It was Vela's 15th assist of the season.

Latif Blessing also scored in the 25th minute for LAFC, which improved to a league-best 17-3-4. They have 55 points, which is 10 more than East-leading Philadelphia.

The Red Bulls tied it in the first half on a Cristian Cásseres Jr. goal in the 42nd minute and a Tyler Miller own goal in stoppage time. New York (11-10-4) has lost two of its last three and remains fifth in the East with 37 points.