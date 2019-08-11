Holton, Peguero carry Hillsboro to 10-1 win over Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Liover Peguero had two hits and scored two runs, and Tyler Holton hurled five scoreless innings as the Hillsboro Hops topped the Everett AquaSox 10-1 on Sunday.

Holton (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight while allowing one hit.

Hillsboro had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in both the fourth and sixth innings.

In the fourth, Jesus Marriaga hit an RBI triple and then scored on a double by Peguero, while Joe Gillette and Kevin Lachance hit two-run doubles in the sixth.

Juan Then (0-3) went four innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Hillsboro remains undefeated against Everett this season at 5-0.