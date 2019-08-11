Alvarez’s homer leads Frisco to 6-0 win over Amarillo

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Eliezer Alvarez hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to a 6-0 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday. With the victory, the RoughRiders swept the four-game series.

The home run by Alvarez scored Yonny Hernandez and Andretty Cordero to give the RoughRiders a 3-0 lead.

The RoughRiders later added single runs in the second, fifth and seventh innings to finish off the shutout.

Frisco starter Jason Bahr (2-3) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ronald Bolanos (6-4) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over five innings.

The Sod Poodles were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the RoughRiders' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.