Gray hits two homers as Montgomery defeats Birmingham 12-4
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Tristan Gray hit a pair of homers, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 12-4 win over the Birmingham Barons on Sunday.
Vidal Brujan and David Rodriguez also homered for the Biscuits.
Gray hit a solo shot in the second inning off Tanner Banks and then hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Tyler Johnson.
Montgomery starter Jason Garcia (6-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Banks (1-7) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over four innings.
With the win, Montgomery improved to 13-7 against Birmingham this season.
