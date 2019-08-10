Wagaman’s homer leads Charleston to 10-9 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Eric Wagaman hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 10-9 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday.

The home run by Wagaman capped a four-run inning and gave the RiverDogs a 10-9 lead after Josh Breaux hit a two-run double earlier in the inning.

Keegan Curtis (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lucas Jacobsen (1-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.