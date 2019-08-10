Sports
Hinojosa’s double leads Biloxi to 7-3 win over Tennessee
KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- C.J. Hinojosa hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 7-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Saturday.
The double by Hinojosa, part of a four-run inning, gave the Shuckers a 5-3 lead before Dillon Thomas hit a two-run single later in the inning.
Daniel Brown (2-0) got the win in relief while Manuel Rondon (3-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.
For the Smokies, Vimael Machin homered and singled.
With the win, Biloxi improved to 7-2 against Tennessee this season.
