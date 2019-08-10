Garrett’s homer leads Jacksonville to 5-2 win over Mississippi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Stone Garrett hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-2 win over the Mississippi Braves on Saturday.

The home run by Garrett scored Joe Dunand and Brian Miller and was the game's last scoring play.

Jacksonville went up 2-0 after Lewin Diaz hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and Garrett hit an RBI double in the sixth. Mississippi answered in the next half-inning when Alejandro Salazar hit a two-run single.

Vincenzo Aiello (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jordan Harrison (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.