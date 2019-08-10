Shugart leads Greenville to 2-0 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Chase Shugart allowed just three hits over eight innings, leading the Greenville Drive over the Columbia Fireflies in a 2-0 win on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Drive and a six-game winning streak for the Fireflies.

Shugart (6-3) struck out three and walked one to pick up the win.

Greenville scored its runs when Brandon Howlett scored when a runner was thrown out in the fifth inning and Kole Cottam hit an RBI double in the ninth.

Bryce Hutchinson (4-7) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The Fireflies were held scoreless for the 11th time this season, while the Drive's staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.