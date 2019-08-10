Scott’s homer leads Lowell to 10-3 win over Vermont

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Stephen Scott hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 10-3 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters on Saturday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Spinners and a three-game winning streak for the Lake Monsters.

The home run by Scott scored Gilberto Jimenez and Cameron Cannon to give the Spinners a 3-0 lead.

After Lowell added two runs, the Lake Monsters cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jordan Diaz hit an RBI single and Kevin Richards hit a sacrifice fly.

The Spinners later added three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

Yusniel Padron-Artilles (7-1) got the win in relief while Vermont starter Seth Shuman (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Kyle McCann homered and singled for the Lake Monsters. Dustin Harris singled three times.

Lowell improved to 4-2 against Vermont this season.