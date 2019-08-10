Back-to-back homers by Villar, Hawkins fuel San Jose win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- David Villar and Courtney Hawkins connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the San Jose Giants to a 20-5 victory over Modesto Nuts on Friday.

Villar hit a two-run shot before Hawkins hit a solo shot that gave the Giants a 3-0 lead.

San Jose later scored in four additional innings, including a nine-run third, when Manuel Geraldo hit a two-run single and Kyle McPherson hit a two-run double to help put the game away.

Hawkins was a triple short of the cycle, driving in four runs and scoring three in the win. Sandro Fabian singled four times, driving in three runs.

San Jose starter Jake Wong (3-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Austin Hutchison (3-10) took the loss in the California League game after allowing nine runs and seven hits over 2 1/3 innings.