Barreto leads Spokane to 9-2 win over Tri-City

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Derwin Barreto hit a three-run home run and had three hits, driving in four as the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 9-2 on Friday.

Trailing 1-0, the Indians took the lead for good with five runs in the second inning. Jonah McReynolds hit a solo home run en route to the four-run lead.

The Indians later added a run in the third and three in the fifth to finish off the blowout.

Billy Layne Jr. (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Tri-City starter Angel Acevedo (1-5) took the loss in the Northwest League game.