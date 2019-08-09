Valdez leads Missoula to 1-0 win over Orem

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Alex Valdez allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Missoula Osprey over the Orem Owlz in a 1-0 win on Friday.

Valdez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the third inning. After reaching base on an error, Jose Reyes advanced to second on a single by Luvin Valbuena and then scored on a single by Valbuena.

Stiward Aquino (0-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out seven in the Pioneer League game.

The Owlz were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Osprey's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.