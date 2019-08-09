Sports
Avila leads AZL Padres 1 to 2-1 win over AZL Rangers
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Pedro Avila pitched five scoreless innings, leading the AZL Padres 1 over the AZL Rangers in a 2-1 win on Saturday.
Avila allowed one hit while striking out five and walking one.
AZL Padres 1 broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth when Yordi Francisco hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Chandler Seagle.
After AZL Padres 1 added a run in the seventh when Tirso Ornelas scored on an error, the AZL Rangers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Cody Freeman scored on a double play.
Jesus Gonzalez (3-3) got the win in relief while AZL Rangers starter Destin Dotson (2-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
