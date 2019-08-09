Fowles, Lynx beat Connecticut 89-57, snap Sun’s win streak

Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat Connecticut Sun 89-57 on Friday night.

The Sun had won eight games in a row, their longest streak since 2006, dating to a July 10 loss to Atlanta.

Danielle Robinson and Stephanie Talbot had 14 points each, Odyssey Sims scored 12 points and Damiris Dantas 11 for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier added 10 points and eight rebounds and tied her career high with four steals.

Minnesota (12-11), which never trailed, jumped to a 10-4 lead and Robinson and Dantas scored six points apiece during a 17-0 run that made it 36-14 midway through the second quarter. Connecticut (16-7) went 0 for 10 from the field, 0 for 2 from the free-throw line and committed 10 turnovers during that stretch.

The Lynx set season highs for field goals (36), field-goal percentage (53.7), 3-point field-goal percentage (50), assists (27) and margin of victory (32) while tying their season marks for 3-pointers made (nine) and points in a quarter (30 in the second).

Bria Holmes led Connecticut with 10 points. The Sun, who were held to the lowest-scoring output of the season, shot just 30.9% percent (21 of 68) from the field, made just 5 of 23 from 3-point range and hit 10 of 19 free throws.