Macias’ single leads Greensboro to 2-1 win over Asheville

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Fabricio Macias hit a run-scoring single in the third inning to give the Greensboro Grasshoppers a 2-1 win over the Asheville Tourists on Friday.

Jack Herman scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a ground out by Ji-Hwan Bae.

The single by Macias scored Herman to give the Grasshoppers a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Greensboro took the lead on a single by Macias that scored Bae. Asheville answered in the next half-inning when Willie MacIver scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Greensboro right-hander Will Kobos (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Feltner (6-9) took the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up two runs and five hits over five innings.