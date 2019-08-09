Sanders’ homer leads West Virginia to 3-1 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Matt Sanders hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the West Virginia Power to a 3-1 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Friday.

The home run by Sanders scored Ryan Ramiz to give the Power a 2-0 lead.

Lakewood answered in the bottom of the inning when Jonathan Guzman scored on a wild pitch to get within one.

The Power tacked on another run in the sixth when Austin Shenton hit an RBI double, driving in Bobby Honeyman.

West Virginia right-hander Devin Sweet (7-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Rafi Gonell (4-2) took the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up two runs and two hits over five innings.

Malvin Matos singled three times for the BlueClaws.

With the win, West Virginia improved to 9-3 against Lakewood this season.