Morris, Brito lead Vancouver to 7-5 win over Everett

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Tanner Morris hit a two-run triple in the third inning, and Ronny Brito doubled and singled twice as the Vancouver Canadians topped the Everett AquaSox 7-5 on Thursday.

The triple by Morris, part of a three-run inning, gave the Canadians a 2-0 lead before Jesus Lopez hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

After Everett scored a run in the fourth on a single by Cash Gladfelter, the AquaSox cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Patrick Frick stole home.

The Canadians later added one run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and one in the eighth to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

William Gaston (2-3) got the win in relief while Jorge Benitez (2-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Despite the loss, Everett is 9-4 against Vancouver this season.