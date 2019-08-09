Linares leads Quintana Roo to 11-3 win over Yucatan

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Yordanys Linares had two hits and two RBI as the Tigres de Quintana Roo topped the Leones de Yucatan 11-3 on Friday.

Down 1-0, the Tigres took the lead for good with three runs in the first inning. Linares hit a two-run double and Reynaldo Rodriguez hit an RBI single en route to the two-run lead.

Quintana Roo later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run eighth, when Manuel Orduno hit a three-run home run to help put the game away.

Quintana Roo right-hander Felipe Arredondo (4-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Yoanner Negrin (11-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Art Charles singled three times for the Leones.

With the win, Quintana Roo improved to 8-4 against Yucatan this season.