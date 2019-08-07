Kohlwey leads Amarillo to 3-2 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Taylor Kohlwey homered and had three hits as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Midland RockHounds 3-2 on Wednesday. The Sod Poodles swept the three-game series with the win.

Up 2-1 in the seventh, Amarillo added to its lead when Kohlwey hit a solo home run.

Midland answered in the bottom of the frame when Taylor Motter hit an RBI double, scoring Tyler Ramirez to cut the deficit to one.

Amarillo right-hander Kyle Lloyd (7-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Matt Milburn (6-9) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing three runs and nine hits over seven innings.

Edwin Diaz doubled and singled for the RockHounds.