Connecticut beats Aberdeen 3-2

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Jose King touched home with the decisive run in the seventh inning, as the Connecticut Tigers defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 3-2 on Tuesday.

King scored after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Eliezer Alfonzo and then went to third on a single by Alfonzo.

The single by Alfonzo scored Jake Holton to tie the game 2-2.

The IronBirds took a 2-1 lead when Kyle Stowers scored when a runner was thrown out in the sixth.

Zac Shepherd (1-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kyle Martin (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.