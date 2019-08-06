Nationals bring back Asdrubal Cabrera to add infield depth

Texas Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera reaches for the throw to the bag as Seattle Mariners' Mallex Smith steals second in the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. AP Photo

Switch-hitting infielder Asdrubal Cabrera reached agreement on a one-year contract Tuesday for a second stint with the Washington Nationals, and manager Dave Martinez told him to be ready for multiple roles.

The 33-year-old Cabrera was released Saturday by the Texas Rangers as they turned to youth. He batted .235 with 12 home runs, 15 doubles and 51 RBIs in 93 games, drawing 38 walks.

"I was caught by surprise. I didn't expect it," Cabrera said.

Cabrera, who played all of his games at third base this season, joined his new team before the middle game of a series with San Francisco. He appeared in 49 games for Washington in 2014 after being acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline.

"I'm very thankful to the Nationals. They gave me an opportunity to return to the team," Cabrera said. "It's a new challenge for me, I know this organization. ... I'm going to come off the bench. I'll hit for the pitcher, I'll play different positions. I'll be playing around the whole infield."

That means taking groundballs at first, where he might just get some use.

Martinez appreciates having Cabrera's power bat available off the bench.

"He hits the ball all over. It was a great addition for us," Martinez said. "I told him, 'just be ready, you could play everywhere, come in, double-switch and help us in many ways.'"

The Nationals optioned infielder Adrián Sanchez to Double-A Harrisburg and designated right-hander Kyle Barraclough for assignment.