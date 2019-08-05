Abreu, Arauz carry Corpus Christi to 2-0 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Jonathan Arauz homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Bryan Abreu allowed just one hit over five innings as the Corpus Christi Hooks beat the Frisco RoughRiders 2-0 on Monday.

Abreu (6-2) struck out five and walked four to pick up the win.

Corpus Christi scored its runs on a solo home run and an RBI single by Arauz.

Jason Bahr (1-3) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.

The RoughRiders were held off the scoreboard for the 11th time this season, while the Hooks' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.