Celestino’s single leads Cedar Rapids to 3-2 win over Burlington
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Gilberto Celestino hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 3-2 win over the Burlington Bees on Monday.
Tyler Webb scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an out and then went to third on an out.
Adrian Rondon hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Livan Soto in the first inning to give the Bees a 1-0 lead. The Kernels came back to take a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning when Daniel Ozoria hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Albee Weiss.
Burlington tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Justin Jones hit a solo home run.
Alex Schick (5-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Ethan Clark (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Cedar Rapids improved to 13-4 against Burlington this season.
