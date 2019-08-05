Pena’s homer leads West Virginia to 5-2 win over Rome

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Onil Pena hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the West Virginia Power to a 5-2 win over the Rome Braves on Monday.

The home run by Pena scored Dean Nevarez to tie the game 2-2.

The Power took the lead for good in the sixth when Charlie McConnell hit an RBI single, bringing home Nevarez.

West Virginia right-hander Josias De Los Santos (3-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Alan Rangel (9-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and 10 hits over six innings.