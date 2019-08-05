Proctor’s double leads Bowling Green to 3-1 win over Lansing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Ford Proctor hit a run-scoring double in the third inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 3-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Jordan Qsar scored on the play to give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on an error.

After Bowling Green added a run in the fourth on a home run by Ruben Cardenas, the Lugnuts cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Hunter Steinmetz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring D.J. Neal.

The Hot Rods tacked on another run in the sixth when Grant Witherspoon hit an RBI double, bringing home Cardenas.

Bowling Green right-hander Caleb Sampen (9-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Troy Watson (5-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and six hits over six innings.

With the win, Bowling Green improved to 10-5 against Lansing this season.