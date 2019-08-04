Gore, Larnach lead Pensacola to 10-1 win over Birmingham

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Jordan Gore hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Trevor Larnach had three hits and two RBI as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Birmingham Barons 10-1 on Sunday.

The home run by Gore started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Blue Wahoos a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Alex Kirilloff hit a two-run home run and Jimmy Kerrigan hit a two-run single.

The Blue Wahoos later added two runs in both the third and eighth innings. In the third, Larnach hit a two-run single, while Ryan Costello hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Pensacola right-hander Edwar Colina (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Blake Battenfield (4-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up six runs and five hits over 1 2/3 innings.